Clacton Musical Productions will be producing a rendition of the popular musical, 9 to 5.

The original musical is written by Dolly Parton and based on the 1980s comedy film of the same name.

It follows the story of three female co-workers, Violet, Doralee and Judy, who come together over their shared hatred of their sexist boss and fantasise about overthrowing him.

Set in the late 1970s, the hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era comments on prevalent gender issues in a comedic and relevant way.

Open auditions to perform in the show will take place on March 17 from 10am until 4pm, at Trinity Methodist Church, in Pier Avenue.

Bailey Boyce, the show's choreographer, said: "After performing the concert it was huge fun meeting all the people auditioning so going from a concert to a musical will be exciting.

"9 to 5 is a brilliant story full of lots of twists and turns along the way."

A unique part of the show is a skipping rope number which will play during the Cowgirl's Revenge song.

Bailey said: "Not a lot of musicals have skipping rope numbers so I thought it would be fun to include. Can I skip? No! My lovely assistant Sophie will skip on my behalf."

The performance will be directed by Jasmine Clements, choreographed by Bailey Boyce and assisted by Sophie Garner.

Anyone interested in main character roles will need to prepare a one-minute solo of a song of their choice.

Rehearsals will take place on Mondays, 6pm until 10pm, Wednesdays 7pm until 10pm and Sundays from 10am until 4pm.

Rehearsals will take place at Trinity Methodist Church, in Pier Avenue.

The show week will be from July 14 until July 20.

Fees for each rehearsal are £4 and the show fee is £30.



For more information and to join email Bailey at clactonmusicalproductions@gmail.com.