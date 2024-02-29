Sound and Vision Electronics, at Frinton's Triangle Shopping Centre, will be temporarily taking over the food bank collection point.

This comes after the previous collection point in the Co-op next door, shut its doors.

Location - The new food bank collection point will be from the Euronics electric store (Image: Daniel Worwood)

Daniel Worwood, the manager of Sound and Vision Electronics, said: "We do a lot for the food bank already, having previously donated slow cookers and fridge freezers to them.

"It really was a no-brainer to have the food bank collection point in the shop after the Co-op closed. It was something we had to do."

Pleased - Daniel Worwood, the manager of Sound Vision Electronics beside the collection point (Image: Euronics Sound + Vision Electronics)

Daniel added: "The bin is right at the front of the shop so people can see it straight away, there are also signs in the window.

"Customers will come in and donate their items which we will hold in the shop until it is collected by Food Bank volunteers."

The shop will also be selling the Frinton and Walton Gazette from the store from next week.

These services will be available from the electronics shop until the new Tesco until the new Tesco supermarket opens, which is expected in May.

The shop is open from 9am until 5pm Monday to Friday, from 9am until 4.30pm on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

For more information go to the Euronics Sounds + Vision Facebook Profile.