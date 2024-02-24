The Brace of Pistols, in St John's Road, Clacton, has applied for a premises licence from Tendring Council.

The watering hole's current opening times 12pm until 11am Monday to Thursday, and 12pm until 1am Friday and Saturday, and 12pm until 9pm on Sunday.

If successful, the pub will be able to supply alcohol to punters from 11am until 12am from Sunday to Thursday, with an additional hour on Friday and Saturday.

Premises licence bid

The licence will also allow the Brace of Pistols to show films and indoor sporting events from Sunday to Thursday 11am until 12.30am.

On Fridays and Saturdays, this would be permitted from 11am until 1.30am.

Live music could also be permitted seven days a week from 11am until midnight, as well as recorded music and performances of dance or anything similar at slightly varying times throughout the week.

According to the Public Notice Portal, Ei Group Limited applied for a premises licence on behalf of the pub on January 31.

Any feedback regarding the application must be made in writing to Tendring Council’s licensing team by February 28.

Feedback must be sent to directly Tendring Council, Licensing Section, Town Hall, Station Road, Clacton, CO15 1SE.

