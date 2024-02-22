Essex Police officers say they have received reports of drug dealing in the Tendring district since January.

Officers in the force's Operational Policing Command carried out three warrants at addresses in Frinton and Chelmsford, arresting three suspects on suspicion of drugs offences yesterday, Wednesday, February 21.



Another man was detained due to a warrant for his arrest, and another was arrested on suspicion of driving without insurance and possession of a Class B drug.



Now, Sumi Siwale, 21, of no fixed abode, Billy Johnson, 21, of Ken Gatward Close in Frinton, and Wade Lovell 18, of Brownings Avenue in Chelmsford, have all charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, and three counts of human trafficking.



All three appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court this morning, Thursday, February 22, and were remanded in custody.

They will appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on March 21.



Superintendent Phil Singer said the force will be "continuing to build the case" before it is presented to court next month.