Naomi Brewer, 41, from Colchester, was last seen in Chelmsford on Tuesday but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

She also has links to Clacton and Harlow, Essex Police said.

Naomi is white, about 5ft 2 ins tall, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing black clothing and a black coat. She had a black and red scarf and was carrying a pink and purple bag.

“We’re worried about Naomi and want to make sure she is okay,” a police spokesman said.

“If you’re with Naomi, know where she is or have any information that could help us find her, call 999 and quote incident 0763 of February 19.”