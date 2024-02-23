The Sight Friendship Group has been set up by Essex Sight and Clacton resident Melody Richards, 60, who is visually impaired herself.

She said: “I’ve decided to set this group up to help people like me.

“I am one of the volunteers at the Essex Sight coffee mornings and I started there during lockdown when my eyesight started to deteriorate.

“I started as a volunteer answering the phones and when the restrictions were lifted, I had the idea to set up a group.

“I couldn’t get the idea out of my head and when I spoke to people, they said I should do it.

The group will offer regular meetings and activities for members like quizzes, as well as offer talks about safety.

Meetings will start on March 7 between 1 to 3pm at the Clacton Baptist Church in Pier Avenue.

The following meetings will be held every first and third Thursday of the month.

Anyone interested in joining the group can turn up for the meetings of the Sight Friendship Group or find out more at services@essexsight.org.uk or call 01206 548196.