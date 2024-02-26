Brightlingsea Cricket Club, in Regent Road, has been granted permission to demolish its existing clubhouse and shed and replace it with a new facility.

The club uses two full-size football pitches and two cricket squares, and the existing buildings are separated with a connecting concrete path.

In the application, it says: “The current poor quality facilities are a significant barrier for increasing participation, enjoyment and performance of field sports to the site.

“The proposal is for a new cricket club pavilion building to meet the latest technical specifications for the sports they are proposed to accommodate under a single roof without the need to walk to and from other buildings.”

Previous discussions suggested building the new clubhouse to the south of the Bowling Club green.

These were soon scrapped, however, over fears it would be detrimental to the ventilation and natural light requirements in the bowling green.

Sport England also feared a new clubhouse could result in the loss of a playing field.

New plans for the clubhouse, however, have now been approved.

The blueprints suggest two new changing rooms with four shower cubicles each will be built, as well as a kitchen with a window to serve beverages and food directly to the outside.

There will also be a sliding door for the main clubroom, which will give direct access to the outside, while umpires and referees will get their own separate changing facilities.

Residents have welcomed the decision, saying an updated facility is much-needed.

One said: “The current building is not fit for purpose. It's inaccessible and dated.

"There are also presently no female changing rooms for the women and girls that attend the cricket and football clubs.

“The new shared-use facilities will be a fantastic addition to our town, and very well used by local children and families, including my own, as well as visiting teams.”

Another resident added: “It is a shame a cricket club, which is such a shining beacon of inclusion, does not currently have a clubhouse that allows everyone to access it.”

Brightlingsea Town Council remains neutral on the application yet agrees with Sport England’s concerns.