An air ambulance rushed a man in his 60s to a major trauma centre after the crash in Landermere Road, Thorpe-le-Soken, on Tuesday afternoon.

A police investigation has been launched after the collision, which closed the road and gridlocked the north Essex village for about seven hours.

Detectives have now appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

An Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called to Thorpe-le-Soken on Tuesday

A spokesman for Essex Police said the crash involving a Nissan Qashqai, a Ford Fiesta, and a motorbike was reported at 4.50pm at Landermere Road’s junction with The Spennells.

The motorcycle rider, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital by air ambulance, with the force describing his injuries as life-changing.

Two East of England Ambulance Service vehicles and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance rushed to the scene after the crash, and the casualty was airlifted to King’s College Hospital in London.

Anyone with information that could assist the police’s inquiries should contact Essex Police, quoting incident 741 of February 20.

Reports can be made by calling 101, by visiting essex.police.uk, or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers.