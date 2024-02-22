Police discovered Esther Martin, 68, unresponsive inside a property in Jaywick in Essex, Thursday’s hearing in Chelmsford was told.

Coroner’s officer Andy Flack said police were called to a disturbance at the address in Hillman Avenue at 4pm on February 3.

He said Ms Martin, who was staying at the address but lived in Woodford Green in east London, was found along with “two large dogs”.

“She was unresponsive,” said Mr Flack. “Her injuries were unsurvivable.”

He said Ms Martin was pronounced dead at 4.47pm, with her medical cause of death recorded as “dog bite wounds to the upper right limb”.

Ms Martin had reportedly tried to break up fighting puppies before she was attacked.

Two dogs were destroyed at the scene and were later confirmed by Essex Police to be XL bullies.

A 39-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences, has been bailed until March 5.

Lincoln Brookes, senior coroner for Essex, suspended the inquest proceedings pending the outcome of the police investigation.

He said: “May I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Ms Martin on what on any view is an extremely tragic death of a loved one.”

Speaking previously Esther's daughter Sonia has also thanked everyone who tried to help her mum.

She added: “We would also like to take this time to again thank everyone involved in trying to save our mother.

"There isn’t enough words to thank you for what you tried to do.”

Speaking after the incident, Jaywick councillor Brad Thompson said the community was left “in total shock”.

“I would like to give my condolences to the family which has lost a loved one at this time,” he said.

An online crowdfunding page to raise money for Esther's funeral has so far raised £1,590.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit gofundme.com/f/esther-martin.