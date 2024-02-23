These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, February 23 to Sunday, January 25.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, February 23

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 14 between 5am and 11pm, and an entry slip road closure at Junction 15 between 8pm and 5am the next day.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 11pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and 27 for cyclical works between 11pm and 5am.

Also, on the clockwise way, there will be entry slip road closures at Junction 25 and 26 during the same time period.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, February 24

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 14 between 5am and 11pm, and an entry slip road closure at Junction 15 between 8pm and 5am the next day.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 31 between 10pm and 5am for QEII bridge maintenance.

Additionally, on the anti-clockwise way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 28 during the same time period.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, February 25

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 14 between 5am and 11pm, and an entry slip road closure at Junction 15 between 8pm and 5am the next day.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures listed for the Essex junctions of the M25 on this day.