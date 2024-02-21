Police have conducted additional patrols in town and city centres during the half-term break.

This is alongside maintaining a regular presence on streets and targeting potential crime hotspots.

Their intention is to deter anti-social behaviour, speak to businesses and members of the public, as well as connect with partners in local authorities to establish how to keep communities safe.

In addition to 740 collective hours of patrols, officers arrested 13 people on February 20.

This included two people in Tendring, one for an outstanding warrant after failing to attend court and a second wanted on suspicion of domestic violence offences.

Also arrested were a teenager on suspicion of drug offences in Grays, a man in Benfleet on suspicion of shoplifting in Basildon and another person in Basildon on suspicion of driving offences.

All three of these people have now been charged.

Meanwhile, officers also carried out 59 stop and searches, carried out three search warrants and stopped 188 vehicles - seizing 11 of them for being uninsured.

They issued 62 Traffic Offence Reports.

Supt Phil Stinger said: “These patrols are crucial to public safety and public confidence.

“But as yesterday shows there’s a huge variety of work going on alongside these – we’re carrying out warrants to arrest suspects, investigating reports of crime and building cases again those charged with crimes in our county.

“It really highlights how many people it takes to keep Essex safe every day. No day is ever the same and we’ll do it all again tomorrow.”