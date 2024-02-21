An air ambulance landed in Thorpe-le-Soken after a crash involving a car and a motorbike on Tuesday afternoon, the East of England Ambulance Service said.

The smash closed Landermere Road for several hours and caused bottlenecks across the village and surrounding areas.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We were called just after 4.45pm on Tuesday with reports of a road traffic collision in Thorpe-le-Soken involving a car and a motorbike.

“An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

“One patient, an adult male, was transported to King's College Hospital by air ambulance for further treatment.”