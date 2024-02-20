A ROAD in a north Essex village has been closed after a crash involving two vehicles.
Landermere Road, Thorpe-le-Soken, is closed in both directions between The Spennells and New Thorpe Avenue according to the AA's traffic reporting service.
The AA says a crash involving a car and a motorbike was reported at 5.45pm today.
An eyewitness told the Gazette they understood an air ambulance had landed at the scene.
Speed sensors indicate the traffic is very slow on the surrounding roads.
The emergency services have been approached for comment.
