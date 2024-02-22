It is regarded as one of the best coastal locations for fossils found in the Red Crag and is famous for megalodon teeth and fossilised bird findings.

Essex Wildlife Trust hosts family fossil hunting sessions down on The Naze throughout most half terms.

Volunteers - Peter, Jill and Dee, the people helping families on their fossil hunting journey (Image: Newsquest)

I joined Peter, Jill and Dee through one of these sessions, which began at 1pm in a separate room at the Naze Nature Discovery Centre, in Old Hall Lane.

The session began with a short meeting where Peter talked the attendees through health and safety tips, what to look out for and a brief history of the area.

Everyone then had a quick toilet break before heading down to the beach to begin their hunt for fossils.

Proud - Ned, 6, with a whale bone (Image: Newsquest)

In a parade of wellies and bright raincoats, the troupe of eager fossil hunters trekked down to the beach.

Some attendees brought their own equipment of shovels, buckets and rakes to help sift through the sand, rocks and gravel.

When someone did find a potential fossil they presented the find to one of the volunteers to identify.

Proud - Bodhi and Elijah Conway with their shark teeth (Image: Newsquest)

Despite some discarded and misleading regular shells and rocks, plenty of fossils were found.

The most common fossils found were pyritised fossil wood, multi-million-year-old shells, shark teeth, fish bones and even whale bones.

Jill said: "Shark teeth are easiest to find in gravel of the same length and shape as the shark teeth themselves.

"This is because the ocean tends to sort things out into shapes."

Incredible - Abi Wilkinson found a very pretty shell (Image: Newsquest)

Once everyone had found their fair share of fossils, plenty of families went to the Naze coffee shop to warm up and recharge with a cake and hot chocolate.

I really enjoyed my time fossil hunting as it was relaxing to look through the Walton beach and the feeling of accomplishment when you do find something is immense.

For more information go to: www.essexwt.org.uk.