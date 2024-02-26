The first event called ‘Compassionate Conversations’ will take place on February, 27 at 10am to noon and will be led by an experienced nurse.

‘Compassionate Conversations’ is an awareness training session with online and in-person sessions and is delivered as part of St Helena's joint education programme with St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich.

The session will help break down taboos and myths about dying, death, and bereavement.

Sessions must be booked and are usually fully subscribed, meaning if you do cancel you need to let the organisers know.

Awareness - both want to shine a light on end-of-life care (Image: St Helena Hospice)

The second event will take place on February, 27 at 10am to noon and will focus on how people can celebrate loved ones and honour their end of life wishes.

At this ‘demystifying end of life care’ workshop, presentations from St Helena hospice, Coffin Club Colchester, and Harwich & Dovercourt Independent Funeral Services will take place question and answers sessions afterwards.

Celebrate - The demystifying end of life care workshop wants to help people celebrate their loved one's life (Image: St Helena Hospice)

Both events will be held at the Taylor Rooms on Station Road, Kirby Cross, are free to attend and will have networking and refreshments available from 9.30am.

To find out more about compassionate care and to book visit here.