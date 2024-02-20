Prettyfields Vineyard, in Dead Lane, Ardleigh, has submitted blueprints to Tendring Council to extend an existing building on its site.

Bosses want to create enough additional space for a new eatery and kitchen area and a larger on-site store for customers.

If the expansion plans are approved, ten new jobs will be created, and further expansion plans could be considered.

The proposal statement reads: “The proposal is located within the footprint of existing development on the site and supports an ongoing brewery and café business.

"Meaning that it has a limited impact whilst also creating much-needed rural jobs in a sustainable location.”

Prettyfields Vineyard has been operating for the past five years and is part of six sites managed by Dedham Vale Vineyard and Tom Bunting Vineyard Management Ltd.

It offers wine tastings and tours of the vineyard, which need to be booked in advance.

The site in Ardleigh is currently used for storage of machinery and other equipment for maintaining and operating the vineyard.

Planning bosses at Tendring Council will have the final say.