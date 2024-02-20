Attorney General Victoria Prentis KC has confirmed she will ask the Court of Appeal to review the sentence handed to Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane.

She said she will refer the sentence for reconsideration after concluding it was “unduly lenient”.

Calocane, 32, was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order last month for stabbing to death university students Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, who played cricket for Essex as a child and teenager, her friend Barnaby Webber, 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in the early hours of June 13 last year.

Killer - Valdo Calocane (Image: Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

He admitted manslaughter and the attempted murder of three other people who were hit by a van stolen from Mr Coates.

Ms Prentis said: “Valdo Calocane’s crimes were horrific and have shocked a nation. He brutally killed three innocent people, and violently attacked three other victims. Their experiences will stay in our minds for a long time to come.

“This was a case that evoked strong feelings amongst so many people and it was no surprise that I received so many referrals under the unduly lenient sentence scheme to consider the hospital order handed to Calocane.

“My duty as a law officer in considering whether sentences may be unduly lenient is to act independently of government, even when it is not easy or popular.

“Having received detailed legal advice and considered the issues raised very carefully, I have concluded that the sentence imposed against Calocane, for the offences of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and attempted murder, was unduly lenient and will be referred to the Court of Appeal.

“My thoughts remain with all of Calocane’s victims, as well as their families and friends, who have shown such immeasurable strength during this devastating time.”

Review - Attorney General Victoria Prentis (Image: Victoria Jones/PA)

In a joint statement, the victims' families said: “We were very glad to hear that the attorney general has agreed with us that the sentencing given to Valdo Calocane, who so viciously and calculatedly killed our loved ones was wrong.

“We are optimistic that when this reaches the Royal Courts of Justice for its appeal there will be an outcome that provides some of the appropriate justice that we have been calling for.

“It is important to remember that this is just one part of the tragic failures in this case. The investigation into the mental health trust, the CPS and the Nottingham and Leicestershire Police still continue.

“We maintain that there are serious failures in all three agencies that must be fully addressed. Organisational and individual accountability must be taken and where relevant, proper change made.”