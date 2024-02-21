The St Helena Hospice, which supports people facing incurable illness and bereavement, has started refurbishing the inside of the old post office in town.

First customers will be welcomed to the new shop in early April, selling clothes and household items donated by supporters of the charity.

The charity is leasing the well-known building from the Walton Community Forum, which supports local organisations and provides residents with information about community events in town.

Jonathan Geldard, chairman of the Walton Community Forum, said: "Our focus at Walton Community Forum is first and foremost to support residents.

“From sharing information on local clubs and events to encouraging and working with organisations that provide important services to the town, and much more besides.

“As such, it's fantastic to be able to welcome St Helena Hospice to the High Street.

“We encourage residents to get involved and support this outstanding local charity, which over the years has provided invaluable support to many across Walton and the wider region."

Tim Morgan, retail area manager at St Helena Hospice, added: “We are looking forward to opening our new shop in the heart of Walton. Our shops are reliant on the support of volunteers giving their time and we will have lots of volunteering opportunities.

“Volunteering regularly for a few hours a week is a great way to develop skills and make new friends, all while supporting St Helena Hospice.”