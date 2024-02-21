They are patrolling with councillors, partner agencies including Tendring Council’s antisocial behaviour officers as well as community ambassadors around Tendring.

Their efforts have included officers recovering a stolen moped which had been abandoned in an alleyway in Wyndham Crescent, Clacton.

Officers in Harwich were joined by councillors Steve Richardson and John Wade.

During their patrols, they visited retailers to speak about the responsible retailer initiative.

Meanwhile, Clacton officers have conducted joint patrols in Jaywick and Clacton with Tendring Council ambassadors, as well as staff from charity UTurn, who offer support and practical help for young people aged ten to 18 years old.

Discovery - Officers recovered a stolen moped in Clacton (Image: Essex Police)

Officers engaged with residents to discuss any concerns or issues they may have which affect their community.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We continue to conduct our ‘Let’s Talk’ events where you can speak with an officer in person, these events are advertised on our Essex Police web page

“Joint patrols with partner agencies will be continuing over the next few days in Clacton, Jaywick, Holland-on-Sea, Brightlingsea, Manningtree, Frinton and Walton."