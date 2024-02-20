Robin Windsor, who is from Ipswich, competed in four series with partners Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson, Lisa Riley and Deborah Meaden during his time on the BBC One show.

Sisco Entertainment posted a tribute on social media.

It said: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of our beloved friend, Robin Windsor.

"Robin's presence in 'Come What May' was more than just a performance; it was an embodiment of passion, grace, and sheer talent.

"Robin you will be deeply missed. Though 'Come What May' will continue without you, your legacy will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to share in your light".

This is a breaking news story more to follow.