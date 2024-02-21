New figures published by the Home Office on Friday have revealed Frinton HCW Limited, which previously ran a car wash in Walton Road, Frinton, has been fined £30,000.

The data is released to the public every three months and the latest figures relate to penalties issued between July 1 and September 30 last year.

The company, which was set up in 2013, is the only Essex-based business to appear on the latest list.

Fined - the car wash in Walton Road, which is now run by new owners (Image: Google)

The car wash is currently run by new owners under a different company which was set up in March last year.

When contacted by the Gazette, the current owners of the business confirmed there had been a change of ownership and that they have "no knowledge of what may have happened previously".

Companies House records confirm both companies are currently active and registered at the same address in Frinton, though the two companies have different directors.

If a business is found to be employing someone who doesn't have the right to work in the UK, bosses can be sent to jail for five years and made to pay an unlimited fine.