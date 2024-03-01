Essex County Council has proposed to implement further double red lines in Stephenson Road.

The added markings will start from Brindley Road stretching 3.5 metres as well as further down, roughly 41 metres from the junction, stretching for 17.5 metres.

In a statement, Essex County Council said: “An access along Stephenson Road was recently moved to accommodate a new development.

“This has created an anomaly in the ‘No Stopping at Any Time’ Red Route restrictions on Stephenson Road.

“This anomaly now encourages parking within the visibility splay at the junction, creating a road safety issue on Stephenson Road.

“Additional double red lines are to be installed to resolve this issue which was raised during stage 3 of the road safety audit.

“Ultimately, this will reduce the risk of collisions and traffic incidents.”

The scheme aims to keep the Gorse Lane Industrial Estate a safe place for all highway users and the new ‘No Stopping at Any Time’ restrictions will be ensured.

Objections to the plans for Stephenson Road can be submitted via email quoting the reference “TRAF8248” by March 8.