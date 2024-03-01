Oakland Country Homes has applied for permission to build the homes on 2.6 hectares of grassland south of Holland Road, Little Clacton.

Previous plans for 81 houses in 2019 were rejected by Tendring Council after the applicant failed to agree an appropriate level of affordable housing and other financial contributions, while plans for 58 homes in 2023 were withdrawn.

In the latest application, the family-run business states as the reason for the withdrawal that “it became apparent that the scheme, as proposed, could not support the quantum of affordable housing, other financial contributions and third-party consent for access required for the development to remain viable”.

“This resulted in a re-think of the scheme and the number of dwellings, which has resulted in this current proposal, that is to be supported by a viability assessment,” it added.

The new plans for 50 homes – a mix of two and three-bedroom bungalows – will include 15 affordable homes, roads, garages and public open space.

A total of ten homes will be two-bedroom homes while the remaining 40 homes will have three bedrooms, according to the plans.

The developer proposes 190 car parking spaces for residents as part of the plans, as well as pedestrian and cycle access to neighbouring developments and Little Clacton.

A part of land to the north unsuitable for development will be left undeveloped “and enhanced to become a biodiversity enhancement area”.

“The scheme proposed, and the house types have been the subject of preapplication engagement with officers on which agreement was reached.

"The engagement has been instrumental in shaping the development now proposed.

“This assessment reveals that there are no constraints on development that are of a magnitude that would prevent the development from proceeding.”

The developer said the application site falls within the defined settlement boundary for Clacton and the principle of development was accepted as the previous refusal note in 2019 did not cite any other reasons other than affordable housing and financial contributions.

Planning bosses at Tendring Council will have the final say.