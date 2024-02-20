Youngsters at Oakwood Infants and Nursery School, in Windsor Avenue, learned about the importance of the festival marking the beginning of the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar on February 10.

Members of the Colchester Chinese Cultural Society visited the youngsters and performed a range of special dances.

Each class had the opportunity to learn the dances, where flags and fans were used as accessories, which the children enjoyed.

Throughout the week, the pupils have been learning about Chinese culture and the importance of the celebrations, which have been taking place around the world.

They were also taught about the meaning behind this year’s Chinese zodiac, the dragon, and made their own red envelopes, symbolising good wishes and luck for the new year ahead.

Simone Xue, chairman of the Colchester Chinese Cultural Society, said: "It was so wonderful to see the happiness on the children's faces when they were learning the dance.

“They did so well and the dances looked amazing when the children all danced together.

"It was so lovely to be part of the children's Chinese New Year celebrations."