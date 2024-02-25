Mersea Island is one of the must-visit destinations for a seaside stroll, according to Betway, which has revealed the top 12 coastal walks to discover in the UK.

The island, which is full of beautiful landscapes and fauna, ranked 6th place behind the likes of Gower, South Wales and Lulworth Cove, Durdle Door.

Mersea is often cut-off from the mainland when the high tide rises above the Strood, the local name of the causeway joining Mersea to the mainland.

Colourful - A pretty sunset in Mersea (Image: Newsquest)

Despite this, it remains an ever-popular destination for many, boasting incredible scenery, an abundance of wildlife and lots of great places to dine out.

Since Roman times, Mersea has been made famous due to its exportation of oysters to world capitals and famous culinary establishments.

Betway scored the Gower Peninsula, in South West Wales, as the top coastal walk destination.

Other popular coastal walks included Saunton Sands in Devon as well as Portland Bill and Brownsea Island in Dorset.

Meanwhile, Holkham Beach in Norfolk, Skomer Island in Pembrokeshire and Perranporth Beach, Cornwall also made the top 12.

To plan walking routes around Mersea go to visitcolchester.com.