The Co-op store, in Rochford Way, will close on Saturday.

It will make way for a new Tesco outlet.

The Co-op said everyone working in the store will be offered a role by the new owners or in other nearby East of England Co-op stores.

A sign on the front of the door said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to you, our members and customers, and to the team at this store for the service they have provided over the years."

The East of England Co-op store remains open in Connaught Avenue, as well as those in in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, and Walton High Street.

It has been confirmed that Tesco will be moving into the unit, as well as becoming the new owner of the Triangle Shopping Centre.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re excited to be opening our first Tesco Superstore in Frinton this year, complementing our nearby Express store in Walton.

"We look forward to serving the local community when our doors open in May and supporting the region through our Stronger Starts and Community Food Connection initiatives.”

The new store aims to open in May, following renovations to the supermarket site.

Changes aim to include F&F clothing, Costa Express, an ATM and lottery services.