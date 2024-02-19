Legendary and unforgettable bands of the '60s era will be playing on the West Cliff Theatre's stage on March 22.

Five bands hailing from the golden age of music are coming together for a night of anthems.

Talent - Dozy Beaky Mich & Tich (Image: Stageright Productions)

One of the bands performing is Dozy Beaky Mich and Tich, who lit up the music scene on their arrival in 1964.

With hits like Bend It, Zabadak and The Legend of Xanadu, the group was in the charts for 50 out of 52 weeks in 1966.

Band - The Trems (Image: Stageright Promotions)

The Trems, a group with former members of The Tremeloes will also be appearing.

In 1963, the band came into prominence with their first worldwide number-one hit, Twist and Shout and have been touring the world for the past 61 years.

Legends - The Fortunes (Image: Stageright Promotions)

Another band joining in on this sensational show is The Fortunes, with their 1964 hit single, Caroline, which was used as the signature tune for the influential pirate radio station of the same name.

Other classics include Storm In A Teacup, You’ve Got Your Troubles, Freedom Come Freedom Go, and The Fortunes still continue to tour the world today.

Iconic - The Swinging Blue Jeans (Image: Stageright Promotions)

Faithfully carrying on the long tradition of the band, Alan Lovell will be leading The Swinging Blue Jeans who will also be performing at the West Cliff Theatre, with hits like Don't Make Me Over and Good Golly Miss Molly.

This band has a history that spans back to the early 60s, with their first hit single Hippy Hippy Shake in 1963.

Famous - Vanity Fare (Image: Stageright Promotions)

Another brilliant band taking to the stage is Vanity Fare, the band responsible for Hitchin A Ride, which scored the band a number one in the Billboard 100 chart in the USA.

Formed in 1966, the harmonies of Vanity Fare are renowned throughout the sixties scene which makes them one of the best vocal groups still touring today.

These fast-moving and energetic sets will have you dancing and singing in the aisles as each group performs hit after hit.

The concert begins at 7.30pm and tickets cost £32.

For more information head to: www.westcliffclacton.co.uk.