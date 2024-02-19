AN exciting evening of performances from top talent in Clacton will be staged at a seafront restaurant later this month.
Clacton Arts Centre will stage its Live at the Lounge event at the Martello Lounge, on the Clacton promenade, on February 29 from 7.30pm until 10.30pm.
This month's show will assemble a wide range of musicians and bands all playing a variety of genres, from jazz to pop to rock.
One of the first acts to perform will be the J2Z Jazz Trio, a popular band which plays everything from jazz standards, movie themes, rock, pop and soul to well known favourites such as Moon River, Living on a Prayer, Summertime and Walking On Sunshine.
Other acts performing on the night include local singer-songwriter Tony Hume as well as The 2 Jonnies.
Organiser Ian McKeown said: "There will be three very different styles of music to enjoy in the relaxed setting of the Martello Lounge on the Clacton seafront.
"This is a free-to-attend event so please do come along and show your support for some great live music and why not combine it with some delicious food too?"
