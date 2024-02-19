Officers believe a batch of heroin in circulation in Essex may have had “a synthetic opioid added to it”.

Essex Police are investigation to prevent serious harm as they urge people not to take any illegal substances.

A spokesman said: “Drugs are illegal for a reason – they are dangerous and can cause real harm to those who use them.

“We would always urge people not to take any illegal substances but particularly not at this time.

“We are currently exploring the possibility that a batch of heroin in circulation in Essex may have had a synthetic opioid added to it.

“We are working hard to investigate this possibility to prevent serious harm.

“Such substances are known to be added to illicit drugs to enhance the potency, but they exponentially increase the risk of harm to users.

“We strongly advise all drug users to get support from experts, such as those at Open Road.

“In a medical emergency, please call 999.”