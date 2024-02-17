On February, 15 officers with Op Raptor Harlow executed a warrant at an address in London.

An estimated £14,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized which was split into 300 individual street deal sizes.

Samuel Menseh, 26, of Homerton High Street, London, was arrested later on the same day in Stratford following further inquiries.

The charges of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug at Class A and being concerned in the supply of cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin were both authorised against Mr Menseh.

Mr Menseh appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on February, 16 and was remanded in custody until a further hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on March, 15.

Inspector Mark Jones, of Essex Police’s serious violence unit, said: "These charges follow substantial work by a dedicated investigative team into a drug line bringing harmful substances to the streets of Harlow.

“We are well equipped in Essex to tackle the harm caused by county lines operations – drug dealers are never safe to operate in this county.”