Hasty’s Adventure Farm in West Road, Clacton, was shortlisted as one of the finalists for the category of Small Visitor Attraction of the Year at this year’s East of England Tourism Awards.

The farm, which opened in 2016, was called a “true gem on the Essex sunshine coast” and has brought the 2024 award home.

With a generous space to play and an innovative undercover wooden adventure zone, as well as an animal barn and contact zone, the farm is the perfect place for families with children to meet and feed animals.

Owner Penny Smith said: “I am over the moon that we have won this award.

“The team works so hard and with such attentiveness, they deserve to be recognised.

“Our goal and intent has always been to create an attraction where the whole family connect and have fun.

“At Hasty’s, we generate a natural environment where friends and Families of all ages can be involved in great play and interesting farm experiences all at the same time, whilst making fantastic memories together.

“This award helps us feel distinguished in achieving this. Thank you to the judges for seeing it too.”

The judges at the East of England Tourism Awards said about the farm: “Hasty’s is an established destination for educational trips, regularly welcoming schools, groups and care homes.

"The farm prides itself on amazing customer service, which is evident from its reviews.

“Hasty’s is a fantastic place to spend a family day out with a myriad of interactive experiences, from animal encounters to thrilling activities such as pedal go-karts and grass sledges.”

According to the farm, judges were particularly impressed by the huge undercover wooden adventure zone and highlighted the staff’s dedication “to creating a welcoming, relaxed and friendly environment added a special touch to their experience that they would have no hesitation in recommending.”

The farm is closed for the winter period and will be open again at Easter, with the first available in March.