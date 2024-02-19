LIFEBOAT crews searched the sea off St Osyth after receiving reports of a missing person in the early hours.
Clacton RNLI launched its lifeboat on February 13 at 3.20 am to search for a missing person between the boathouse and Colne Point.
The emergency responders did not locate the person and were tasked with a shoreline search back to the Clacton area.
They were soon informed that the missing person had been located ashore by Essex Police officers.
An Essex Police spokesman confirmed that a woman in her 60s was safely located and left in the care of medical professionals.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here