Clacton RNLI launched its lifeboat on February 13 at 3.20 am to search for a missing person between the boathouse and Colne Point.

The emergency responders did not locate the person and were tasked with a shoreline search back to the Clacton area.

They were soon informed that the missing person had been located ashore by Essex Police officers.

An Essex Police spokesman confirmed that a woman in her 60s was safely located and left in the care of medical professionals.