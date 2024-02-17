In an exclusive interview with our sister title, Essex Life magazine, the 53-year-old, known for his roles in Homeland, Billions, Band of Brothers and Wolf Hall, revealed he owns a house in a picturesque part of north Essex.

In the March edition of the magazine - on sale now - the actor, who is preparing to hit the stage at the Palace Theatre in Southend this month, told how he felt "very lucky" to have his house in north Essex, near to the Suffolk border.

He said: "I love Essex, of course I do.

Famous - Damian Lewis in the studio (Image: Freelance)

"I love the coastline and the coastal towns like Mersea and Southend, such lovely places to visit.

"Essex is special in the sense it’s very much an extension of the East End with a cockney culture but also has its own identity. It’s the land of Thomas Gainsborough and John Constable after all. I feel very lucky that I have a house in one of the most beautiful parts of Essex."

The Damian Lewis's eight-date tour kicks off in early March and will see the star performing all of the original songs from his album Mission Creep, but he’ll also be sharing brand new material destined for his second album.

He added: "I’m looking forward to coming to Southend. These old Victorian and Edwardian theatres like the Palace are wonderful. I also really love to be by the coast.”

Read the full interview in Essex Life magazine available now in all good shops or subscribe at greatbritishlife. co.uk/gift and enter the discount code MARKSWEB to get a £10 M&S eGift Card.