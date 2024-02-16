Christopher Depp, also known as David Jones, used the postal service to facilitate the supply of a range of drugs to users.

Officers with Essex Police unveiled his operation after executing a warrant at his address in Wood Street, Chelmsford, in July last year.

Officers discovered more than 50,000 pills and tablets of varying types, stashed in toolboxes and spaces around the property.

Officers discovered more than 50,000 pills and tablets at the raided address (Image: Essex Police)

The search also uncovered a sophisticated set-up, allowing for the large-scale sale and shipping of controlled drugs.

A room in the property was being used as an office space, set up for Depp to process orders and ship them across the UK.

The investigation established the 49-year-old advertised the sale of drugs across social media platforms and messaging applications.

Depp advertised the sale of drugs across social media (Image: Essex Police)

He used fraudulently obtained bank accounts to accept payment from his large customer base.

Depp admitted offering to supply a controlled drug of Class A, being concerned in supplying a controlled drug of Class B, being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class C, possessing identity documents with intent, possessing an article for use in fraud and possessing a controlled drug of Class B.

Appearing for sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, he was jailed for six years.

Depp processed orders and shipped them across the UK (Image: Essex Police)

Detective Inspector Frazer Low, of Essex Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “This was an unusual case, whereby the drug supply operation served customers looking to obtain – in the main – prescription drugs.

“This doesn’t make the operation any less dangerous.

“These drugs should only have been accessible and available to those who had seen their doctor and obtained a prescription.

“Depp had no regard for the quantities consumed or the reasons for their consumption.

“This was not a service for those in need, it was run as a business preying upon often vulnerable people seeking medication for their illnesses, putting them at risk."