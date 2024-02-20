Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust's History Group has published a new book called 'Postcards from Frinton Sea Front'.

The book explores the development of the Esplanade from the late 1800s to the present day, including detailed research and real postcards from the seaside resort.

The heritage group’s history experts have been researching the Esplanade for over eight years to gather a full picture of how the Greensward has changed.

Volunteer Beth Jackson said: “The trust already published two history books about the area and the latest book explores the development of Frinton’s Esplanade.

“It took the group eight years of work to write this book, with a lot of research.

"It is fascinating to see how there was nothing in the beginning and then see how the hotels and houses developed.

“We welcome anyone who is interested in the book as well as all those who will come by to learn a little bit more about Frinton and its history.

“We would be delighted to see as many people there as possible.”

The launch event will take place at Frinton Golf Club on February 24 between 10.30am to 6pm.

Signed copies of of the book will be available on the day for £19.95 and anyone interested can sign up to become a member of the trust.

The event will include a free exhibition of postcards from around the area, as well as tea and coffee for visitors.

Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust celebrated its 40th anniversary this year and has more than 330 members.

Volunteers maintain the Railway Cottage and garden, in Station Approach, as well as open spaces for the public to enjoy in Great Holland, Kirby Cross and Kirby-le-Soken.

During the winter months, the gardens are open on the third Tuesday of every month from 10am to 12noon for tea, coffee and biscuits.

The book launch will be the first event of the anniversary celebrations.