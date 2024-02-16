A yellow weather warning for rain covering the whole of Essex is in place from 3pm on Saturday until 6pm on Sunday.

The Met Office has warned “flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely” and that “some interruption to power supplies and other services” should be expected.

It also said bus, train, and car journeys will “probably” take longer.

What is the latest weather forecast for Essex?





Want to know what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Here's Alex with all the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/LHPGPRcKQF — Met Office (@metoffice) February 15, 2024

The Met Office says: “An area of persistent and occasionally heavy rain is expected to move from west to east across the warning area during Saturday and Sunday, falling on already saturated ground.

“Rain will clear western areas early Sunday, whilst rate of clearance from east and south-east England is open to some uncertainty, but all areas should become dry by evening.”

How can I prepare?





The Met Office has advised residents in Essex to check if their property is at risk of flooding.

The warning is in place from 3pm on Saturday until 6pm on Sunday (Image: Pexels)

“If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit,” it said.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”