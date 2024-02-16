AIRPORT-GOERS have been advised to not catch the train between London and Stansted as railway disruption enters its second day.
Greater Anglia, Stansted Express, and CrossCountry passengers have been experiencing severe delays after a signalling fault caused by flooding yesterday morning.
Essex rail operator Greater Anglia has urged customers to avoid travelling between Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport.
In a statement on its website, the train company said trains running to and from the airport could be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes, or revised, with "no timescales for re-opening" at present.
LIVE UPDATES: Airport-bound train passengers warned of disruption after 'problems' at Stansted
Tickets for today will be accepted tomorrow, it added.
"This measure is in place in order to keep customers and staff safe on the railway," the train company said.
CrossCountry says delays to trains between Cambridge and the airport are expected to continue until 9am.
A replacement bus service is running between Cambridge and Stansted.
