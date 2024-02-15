COMMUTERS are being warned of delays after balloons caught on overhead wires saw trains grind to a halt
Greater Anglia has said balloons have put a stop to services after they became entangled in electrical wires at Wivenhoe station.
As a result, all lines are blocked and the rail firm says it is unable to run any trains until they know more information.
Disruption is expected “until further notice” with routes from London Liverpool Street to Clacton and Colchester to Walton all impacted.
A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: “Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.
“Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.
“Check your next train and alternative options using our new live map: livemap.greateranglia.co.uk/#/mapview “Specific train service alterations are available on our JourneyCheck.”
