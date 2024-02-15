Officers were called to Curtis Close at about 5am on Sunday, January 28, following reports of an attempted burglary.

The victims were at home when they heard their door being knocked.

The suspects, who were described as a group of people wearing dark clothing with their hoods up, left the scene before being able to get into the property.

A spokesman said: “Enquiries within the Clacton Criminal Investigation Department remain ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this stage.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact us.”

Reports should quote reference number 42/15078/24.