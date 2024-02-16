As part of 'The Big Dementia Conversation', locals are being invited to Silversprings, in Tenpenny Hill, on February 27, from 3pm until 4.30pm.

The Dementia Café events aims to encourage open discussion about dementia, including the more uncomfortable aspects surrounding the condition.

Research conducted by Care UK reportedly found that 80 per cent of adults feel dementia is still not properly understood, and 69 per cent believe it's a subject not discussed enough in society.

The Dementia Café at Silversprings, which organizes monthly gatherings, offers a chance for attendees to converse with others in similar circumstances, exchange experiences, and receive guidance from the home's proficient staff.

Joanne Rix, home manager at Silversprings, said: "Here at Silversprings, we strive to create a sense of belonging within the home and provide a positive impact on the local community by building support systems for our neighbours.

"We’re thrilled to invite the local community to our dementia café sessions and join in The Big Dementia Conversation.

"We believe that no carer should feel that they are alone, so we’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces for a chat over a cup of tea and slice of cake."

Beyond the event, the Thorrington community can access an online advice hub, with expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists.

The resource outlines lesser-discussed symptoms of dementia, alongside expert counsel from the company's specialists.

With in excess of 40 years' experience, these professionals specialise in caring for people living with dementia.

Silversprings provides full-time residential, nursing, dementia, and short-term respite care.

Amenities at the care home include hobby and leisure spaces, including its own barber shop.

For additional details on the Care UK Big Dementia Conversation initiative, visit careuk.com/thebigdementiaconversation.