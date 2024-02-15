Nicola Johnson, 53, of Hurst Green, Brightlingsea, is opening Reneé Ladies Boutique at 22 High Street tomorrow.

The shop will stock seasonal clothing collections with bright colours and nautical themes, such as pinks and corals.

It will also boast a range of casual and smart attire, “beautiful window displays”, bags, belts, jewellery and more.

According to the fashion lover, what makes the dog-friendly business so special is that “there are no other ladies’ boutiques” in the town.

Shopfront - Reneé Ladies Boutique (Image: Reneé Ladies Boutique)

Excited - Reneé Ladies Boutique owner Nicola Taylor when she picked up the keys for the unit in December last year (Image: Reneé Ladies Boutique)

The ladies-focused fashion retailer is named after Nicola’s chihuahua and bichon frisé canine, Reneé, who will go to work with Nicola from time to time.

Reneé has been by dog-lover Nicola’s side for seven years.

For Nicola, the dream of owning a shop has been 48 years in the making.

She said: “It stems back to when I was five years old, I used to go walking around Ilford with my nan.

“Years ago, they used to sell puppies in shop windows, I would walk with my nan, and she would sing ‘how much is that puppy in the window’.

“I always said I would like to have a shop and would have a puppy in the window.

Cute - Reneé the dog (Image: Reneé Ladies Boutique)

Sleepy - Reneé the dog taking it easy (Image: Reneé Ladies Boutique)

“You can’t do that now, but I will take my own little dog work.

“It has always been my dream to own a shop.”

Five years ago Nicola was in a very “dark place” after being made redundant from her longstanding job in the retail sector and had to take on a cleaning job to “make ends meet”.

A year ago, with help from family, she was finally able to fulfil her dream and purchase the vacant Brightlingsea unit for her business.

Window displays - Some of Nicola's merchandising work so far prior to the launch (Image: Reneé Ladies Boutique)

Stock -Reneé Ladies Boutique's colourful garments for sale (Image: Reneé Ladies Boutique)

After picking up the keys in December last year, renovation work was carried out in January.

The unit was re-plastered, had a new ceiling put in, spotlights added, and new flooring laid with the help of family and friends.

Reneé Ladies Boutique will be open from Wednesday to Saturday, 10am until 4pm.

Once the store is properly up and running, Nicola will offer private shopping experience parties for women.

Smart - The shop owner Nicola Johnson (Image: Reneé Ladies Boutique)

Accessories - Bags and more at the store (Image: Reneé Ladies Boutique)

To learn more about the business, head to facebook.com/reneeladiesboutique.