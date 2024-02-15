The North Essex Councils Housing Summit 2024 is being held at Wivenhoe House and chaired by Mark Easton, BBC News Home Editor.

It aims to find solutions to homelessness and housing affordability issues.

The event is described as a “call to action” to tackle the dramatic national rise in homelessness by “breaking the cycle of housing crisis at a local level”.

Homelessness - Through the government’s Homelessness Prevention Grant Colchester council received almost £2m in funding to tackle homelessness in 2023 and 2024 (Image: Web)

In Colchester, according to the council’s own projections, temporary shelter for residents who could become homeless could cost the authority £1.4 million until the end of March, 2024.

Councillor Chris Whitbread, chair of North Essex Councils Leaders and Chief Executive group, said: “I have never before seen such a strong willingness from North Essex local authorities to work in this partnership to drive change, learn from each other, deliver better value for money and support our residents.



“Importantly, this Summit will be a platform for dialogue and coordination to face the challenges of our times together.

"We will do everything we can to harness the collective ideas and power from partners to push forward new ways of supporting temporary accommodation in a sustainable way.”

Chair - Councillor Chris Whitbread, Chair of North Essex Councils Leaders and Chief Executive Group (Image: ECC)

Chris Oldham, deputy registrar for infrastructure and environments at Essex University, said he was delighted to be hosting the event "to bring stakeholders together to explore new ways to tackle the complex challenges posed by the housing crisis”.

He added: “Many of our researchers are undertaking important work to tackle inequality and improve health and wellbeing in our communities; their insights will play a key role in the discussions.”

Braintree Council, Chelmsford Council, Colchester Council, Epping Forest Council, Essex County Council, Harlow Council, Maldon Council, Tendring Council and Uttlesford Council are working in partnership through the North Essex Councils (NEC) to organise the event, building on existing partnership work including, the North Essex Economic Board (NEEB).