The tournament is traditionally held every four years, with the latest due to take place in summer 2024.

Although the 2016 edition ultimately came down to France and Portugal, Colchester and surrounding areas had their own way of acknowledging the exciting time.

Cameron Humphries, 24, from Colchester vowed to tackle running 500 miles in France during the Euros 2016.

The football fan created a football-themed challenge with the intention to raise money for Charity RP (Retinitis Pigmentosa) Fighting Blindness, which battles a group of inherited diseases causing damage to the retina.

The charity had special meaning as both Cameron's father Graham and his uncle Glynn had been registered blind.

Cameron reached his £1,000 charity target in just five days.

Meanwhile, pupils at Clacton County High School enjoyed a string of football-themed activities and challenges, in a bid by teachers to get youngsters excited for the tournament.

Events included lunchtime penalty shoot-outs and a footgolf course set up on the school field.

Colchester residents were naturally watching England's performances with great interest.

In particular, football fans and landlords alike were celebrating when England secured a 2-1 victory over Wales.

According to a Gazette report at the time, dozens of people had taken time off work to crowd around half a dozen screens in The Castle Inn on High Street.

The mood was initially down when Wales took an early lead, however, the atmosphere soon brightened thanks to goals from Jamie Vardy and Daniel Sturridge.

One of the fans in attendance that day, Vinny Flynn, had made sure he had booked time off well in advance.

He said: "Hodgson made some braver subs, putting all the strikers on and it paid off.

"When we started attacking at the end I had a feeling a goal was coming and it did."