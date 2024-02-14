The Microsoft awards recognise digital marketing partners who go above and beyond to uncover hidden opportunities, innovative strategies, and fresh perspectives for their clients, and in so doing stand out across the digital marketing industry.

LOCALiQ works with thousands of SMEs throughout the UK helping them get the best out of their marketing, and provides a broad range of digital solutions including SEO, online display, video, social, digital PR, as well as paid search.

Through comprehensive training, innovative content creation, and advanced technology adoption, LOCALiQ substantially increased awareness, feature adoption, and revenues for its clients using the Microsoft Advertising Network.

LOCALiQ UK Managing Director Nick Ashwood said: “We are thrilled to be recognised for our dedication to helping UK businesses leverage the power of Microsoft advertising.

We identified a clear need for a deeper education around Microsoft and Bing advertising among UK businesses in our LOCALiQ State of Digital Marketing Survey. They are a key part of a rapidly evolving search marketing ecosystem and utilising them in the right way is essential to the success of our clients.

The Microsoft Rising Star award is testament to our ongoing commitment to help UK SMEs in local markets throughout the UK unlock their full digital marketing potential.”