The bull breed dog was found by a member of the public at about 1.40pm on Monday, February 5, on a footpath off Park Hall Road in Gosfield, in a "remote spot".

It was wrapped in a bin bag and JD Sports Bag and there was sellotape around the dog’s back legs.

The dog was an entire male with cropped ears and appeared to look like a “toad line” type breed.

The finder contacted the police who attended the location and collected the dog’s body.

The dog was taken to the vet and examined, he had bruising on his abdomen, cuts to the inside of his mouth and blood around his muzzle.

The police alerted the RSPCA who are now investigating.

RSPCA Chief Inspector Adam Jones said: “It’s really sad to find a dog in such a terrible state and discarded in such a way,

"I am keen to find out how his body came to be left at this location as the circumstances and injuries appear suspicious.

“I would urge anyone with information which can help my investigation to call me in confidence on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident - 01218951.”