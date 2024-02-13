Layla Jean Blake was reported missing to police on the morning of Saturday, February 10.

On Monday, February 12, a body was discovered and the search for Layla was suspended.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We were contacted at about 3.35am on Saturday, February 10 with reports a 17-year-old girl, Layla Jean Blake was missing from an address in Southminster, and a missing persons investigation was launched.

"Formal identification has yet to take place, but Layla’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."