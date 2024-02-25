David Middleton, of Tenpenny Hill, Thorrington, had been driving on the A14 in May last year when he hit 46mph in a 40mph zone.

Magistrates in Bury St Edmunds considered the case in Middleton’s absence last month and found him guilty of the offence.

They imposed Middleton, 61, with a £220 fine and ordered him to pay a further £90 in costs.

Middleton also had his driving licence endorsed with three penalty points.