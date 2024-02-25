A DRIVER who broke the speed limit driving across the Orwell Bridge has been fined more than £200.
David Middleton, of Tenpenny Hill, Thorrington, had been driving on the A14 in May last year when he hit 46mph in a 40mph zone.
Magistrates in Bury St Edmunds considered the case in Middleton’s absence last month and found him guilty of the offence.
They imposed Middleton, 61, with a £220 fine and ordered him to pay a further £90 in costs.
Middleton also had his driving licence endorsed with three penalty points.
