BBC One's Sort Your Life Out sees Solomon and her team of experts – organiser Dilly Carter, carpenter Rob Bent and cleaner Iwan Carrington – turn homes across the UK upside down in a bid to transform them from hoarder-horrors to organised havens.

Over seven days, each family’s possessions are sorted and culled, while the team clean, upcycle, craft and organise the space and its belongings to create a home that is liveable and aesthetically-pleasing.

The team behind the hit show is now looking for families or shared households in the Essex area to take part in series four.

They are keen to speak to people from "all walks of life", with varying backgrounds and experiences, who may need a helping hand decluttering and organising their home.

Solomon, 34, previously told PA news agency that you have "got to be really brave" to appear on the programme as "people are judgey".

The reality star, who rose to fame after finishing in third place on The X Factor in 2009, is no stranger to a busy home, as a mother-of-five, married to ex-EastEnders star Joe Swash.

“I definitely feel a sense of achievement,” she revealed to PA.

“It’s a real sense of pride because every single person – the team, myself, Dilly, Iwan, Rob, but also all of the runners, the producers, everyone involved – we get so invested in the families and we care so much and the project then becomes our project.

“And it’s a huge, huge sense of pride when we get to the end of it and everyone has mucked in and gone above and beyond.”

Solomon's Instagram videos of the room-by-room transformation of Pickle Cottage, the family’s £1.2 million Tudor-style Essex home, have amassed millions of views.

“I’m not just doing [the show] because I want to be on telly,” she continues. “We genuinely love our families and want to make a difference in their lives.”

To complete an application form for Sort Your Life Out, visit shortaudition.net/Sort-Your-Life-Out.