Staff from both the Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles and Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles took quick action performing CPR in two separate “serious heart attacks” before ambulance crews arrived.

In September 2023, a player collapsed during a football match on the artificial pitch at Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles.

Staff performed CPR before using the centre’s defibrillator until ambulance crews arrived.

The Tendring District Council run Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles (Image: Web)

In November last year the Walton Lifestyles staff rushed to help a patient who had collapsed outside the centre, having a cardiac arrest.

Again, staff acted quickly putting their basic life support training into action meaning another life was saved before ambulances arrived.

Leisure Centre - Walton Lifestyles in Princes Esplanade (Image: Web)

Kate Vaughton, EEAST’s deputy chief executive, handed out the awards at a ceremony for Tendring Council staff on February, 8.

Ms Vaughton said: "Their quick thinking and actions to put their basic life support training into use undoubtedly made all the difference in ensuring good outcomes for both patients.

“In recognition of their actions, EEAST would like to thank everyone at Tendring Council involved by awarding a CEO commendation.”

She added: "Incidents like these are a reminder of the importance of learning CPR and having an accessible network of community defibrillators."

Councillor Mark Stephenson, leader of Tendring Council, said: "Our staff go through regular first aid training, always in the hope they will not have to use it, but it is reassuring to know they are ready to spring into action should they need to.

"I would like to reiterate my thanks, on behalf of TDC, to all the staff involved."

Mick Barry, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for leisure and public realm, previously praised the Tendring Council-run Walton Lifestyles leisure centre staff, including Sam Wilkinson, Glen Allston, Jane Hodges and Alan French.

Mr Barry also thanked leisure centre workers Michelle Williams, Tom Crane and Sam Norman for their efforts in saving the man at Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles, in Low Road.