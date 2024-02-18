Matthew Thomas captured the award-winning image titled 'I See You', under the category of 'Gardener's World.'

The photograph stood out among 1,000 others entered into the competition and was chosen as the public's favourite in a packed contest that garnered a record amount of votes.

Winner Matthew Thomas said: "I’ve always been into wildlife and thankfully macro photography is more accessible on a lower budget and of course there is so much to see literally in your garden or local park.

"Macro photography allows you to delve into a world to see each invertebrate’s role within a habitat.

"I See You was a lucky shot, most of the time I'll see something amazing, and it will fly off before I can take a photo, but that is the nature of trying to shoot live subjects."

Each of six category winners (all photos below) made it to a shortlist last December, vying for the top spot in the contest endorsed by the High Chelmer Shopping Centre.

In spring, the High Chelmer Shopping Centre plans to display the award-winning images, inviting shoppers to appreciate the captured beauty of Essex's flora and fauna.

Photography enthusiasts can submit their entries for the 2024 contest starting from September.

Jamie Watt, marketing manager for Essex Wildlife Trust, said: "Thank you to everyone that participated in our competition.

"We are always astounded by the standard of the photographs we receive and Matthew Thomas’s ‘I See You’ shot is a well-deserved winner, with the impressive detail and beautiful colours.

"We are pleased that the popularity of our competition continues to grow each year, reflecting the continuing importance of wildlife and nature in people’s lives.

"We are lucky to live amongst such fantastic species and are proud they can be showcased through our local photographers of all ages and abilities."

Here are the other competition winners:

Young Blood (under 16s category): The Wolf by Beau Healy, taken at Two Tree Island nature reserve (Image: Beau Healy)

Coastal Captures: Rainbow Over Beach by Francisco Javier Fernandez taken at Shoeburyness Beach (Image: Francisco Javier Fernandez)

Wilder Essex: The Fox and Friends by Lee Spalding at Benfleet (Image: Lee Spalding)

Captivating Colours: Sleeping Plasterer Bee by Matthew Thomas taken at Stanway bypass (Image: Matthew Thomas)

A Wildlife Motion Picture: Weed Dance by Vai Meng Chan taken at Eastbrookend Country Park (Image: Vai Meng Chan)